A Verona McDonald’s e Fondazione Ronald McDonald doneranno, insieme a Banco Alimentare Veneto, 400 pasti caldi a settimana fino a fine marzo

Gennaio 12th, 2021 Verona 0 comments

“Sempre aperti a donare”: un’iniziativa a sostegno delle comunità locali partita in diverse città e che porterà entro marzo 2021 alla distribuzione di 100.000 pasti caldi alle strutture che offrono accoglienza a persone in difficoltà
Verona, 12 gennaio 2021 – L’iniziativa Sempre aperti a donare arriva a Verona, dove McDonald’s e Fondazione per l’Infanzia Ronald McDonald doneranno 400 pasti caldi ogni settimana, fino a marzo a diverse strutture caritative e associazioni del territorio che offrono accoglienza a persone e famiglie in difficoltà, che verranno consegnati dai volontari di Banco Alimentare Veneto.
 
Fra i 15 ristoranti presenti su Verona e provincia, i ristoranti McDonald’s di Verona centro in Corso di Porta Nuova, Fiera in Viale del Lavoro, oltre a quelli di San Giovanni Lupatoto in Via Ca Nova Zampieri e di San Martino Buon Albergo in via Alcide de Gasperi saranno coinvolti da vicino nel progetto. I team di lavoro dei ristoranti si occuperanno della preparazione dei pasti, donati a Banco Alimentare Veneto e ritirati dai volontari delle diverse strutture caritative che operano nel territorio: la Casa Accoglienza Il Samaritano, il Convento Frati Minori San Bernardino, il Convento dei Cappuccini Villafranca, l’Associazione Betania, la Fraternità Francescana di Betania e la Ronda della Carità Amici di Bernardo.
Le donazioni nella città di Verona e provincia fanno parte del progetto Sempre aperti a donare, lanciato da McDonald’s, Fondazione per l’Infanzia Ronald McDonald. Con la volontà di dare conforto anche oltre il periodo natalizio a chi si trova in difficoltà. L’iniziativa prevede la donazione di 100.000 pasti caldi che verranno distribuiti entro la fine di marzo alle strutture di accoglienza che ospitano famiglie e persone fragili in diverse città italiane.
Questa iniziativa conferma e consolida l’impegno che lega McDonald’s e Fondazione per l’Infanzia Ronald McDonald al Paese e alle comunità locali con l’obiettivo di contribuire ad alimentare il circolo virtuoso generato dalle associazioni benefiche con cui collabora, specie nel difficile momento che stiamo attraversando, segnato dall’emergenza Covid.

